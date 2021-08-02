Short Interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Expands By 24.4%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GPL traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,884. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $221.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

