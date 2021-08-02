Short Interest in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Drops By 17.4%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GreenSky by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 76,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.