Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Grows By 24.0%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 144,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hawkins stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. 441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

