Short Interest in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Expands By 26.2%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 176.4% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MLHR opened at $43.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

