Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Grows By 24.4%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HERXF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $$14.59 during trading on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

