Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Drops By 14.9%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

