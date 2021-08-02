Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Rises By 26.6%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 60,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

HPX opened at $9.75 on Monday. HPX has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

Get HPX alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPX. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth $129,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in HPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.