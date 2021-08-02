Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Expands By 24.4%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,861,100 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 5,514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,638.9 days.

OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

