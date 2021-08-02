Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Drops By 18.1%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 62,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,977. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

