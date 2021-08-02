Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Increases By 26.6%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,129.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kyowa Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

