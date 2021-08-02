Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Drops By 18.3%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,083. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.