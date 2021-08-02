Short Interest in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Increases By 20.7%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,400 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 534,900 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

LMPX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. LMP Automotive has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

