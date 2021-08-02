Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Decreases By 16.1%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of MAR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.76. 158,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,346. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
