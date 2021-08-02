Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Decreases By 16.1%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 6,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.76. 158,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,346. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

