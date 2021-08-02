Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declines By 16.4%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. 268,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,050. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

