Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Drops By 16.2%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.91. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $190.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,784,256. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

