Short Interest in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Declines By 18.3%

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.00. 34,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,127. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $136.11 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

