Short Interest in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Grows By 23.4%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in New Frontier Health by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,318 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in New Frontier Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,573,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,952,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 171.3% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,898,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,937 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New Frontier Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NFH stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13. New Frontier Health has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

