Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Decreases By 17.6%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $208.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $1,258,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $272,276.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 65,728 shares of company stock worth $1,657,777 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

