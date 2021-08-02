Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Decreases By 15.5%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 188.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 17.7% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

