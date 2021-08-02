Short Interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Decreases By 15.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.