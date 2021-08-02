Short Interest in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rises By 20.9%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 7,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

