Short Interest in PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Increases By 23.1%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PXHI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,414. PhoneX has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates Proprietary Trading Model, through which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet; and Platform Partnership Model, through which it enables suppliers to integrate directly into its online platform via licensing agreements.

