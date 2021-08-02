Short Interest in PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Increases By 23.1%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PXHI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,414. PhoneX has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84.
PhoneX Company Profile
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.