Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Increases By 24.1%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 567,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

PFN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,916. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

