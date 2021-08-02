Short Interest in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Drops By 15.3%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

