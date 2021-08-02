Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Decreases By 14.4%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,238 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

