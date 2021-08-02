Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Increases By 21.4%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $88,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,501.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 55,913 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $618,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE RIV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

