Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Drops By 15.2%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWEOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

