Short Interest in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Rises By 24.6%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EYES traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.96. 20,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,447,813. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

