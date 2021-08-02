Short Interest in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Declines By 14.9%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

SEER opened at $31.94 on Monday. Seer has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seer will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $16,842,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Seer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

