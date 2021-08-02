Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expands By 20.8%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $371.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.83.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.