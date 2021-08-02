Short Interest in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Decreases By 15.2%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $57.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.