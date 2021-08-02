Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Decreases By 18.8%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock remained flat at $$13.90 during trading hours on Monday. 43 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

