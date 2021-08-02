Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Decreases By 16.7%

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TISCY stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

