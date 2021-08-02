Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Increases By 21.1%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $148.95. 63,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.50. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $87.46 and a fifty-two week high of $147.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.