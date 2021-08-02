Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Expands By 22.7%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.