Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Decreases By 16.2%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,930,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 30,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. 3,969,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $16,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3,184.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 622,542 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.