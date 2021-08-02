Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declines By 17.9%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $215.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,647. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

