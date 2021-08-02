Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Increases By 23.3%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,115. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 235,410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ventas by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Ventas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 544,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.