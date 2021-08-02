Short Interest in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Grows By 27.1%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

