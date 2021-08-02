Short Interest in WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Decreases By 15.3%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14. WildBrain has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WildBrain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

