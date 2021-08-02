Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Decreases By 14.7%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $7.92 on Monday. Worley has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

