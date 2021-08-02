Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $460,853.25 and $933,998.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00138387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.74 or 1.00162573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00845586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,232,160 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

