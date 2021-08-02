ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $96,008.20 and $9.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00808871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00091529 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.