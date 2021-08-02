Shyft Network Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $66.74 million and approximately $711,655.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shyft Network

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

