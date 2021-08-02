SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $514,989.82 and approximately $197.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.48 or 0.06628785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.42 or 0.01381907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.00360721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00129911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.96 or 0.00590978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00369107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00296114 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,325,516 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

