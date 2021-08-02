Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 347,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:SMAWF remained flat at $$156.88 on Monday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $177.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.42.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

