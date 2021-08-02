Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €58.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €58.70 ($69.06) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.09 ($61.28).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €55.68 ($65.51) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.53.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

