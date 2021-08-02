Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €58.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €58.70 ($69.06) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.09 ($61.28).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €55.68 ($65.51) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52-week high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.53.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

