Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €57.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €57.50 ($67.65) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.38 ($61.63).

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €55.68 ($65.51). The company had a trading volume of 791,493 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.53. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €55.60 ($65.41). The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

