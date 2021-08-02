Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,945 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,945 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

