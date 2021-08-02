Sierra Metals (SMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.16 million.

TSE SMT opened at C$3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$567.10 million and a PE ratio of 16.45.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

